Man charged with murder in North Lawndale shooting

A North Lawndale man has been charged with fatally shooting another man earlier this fall on the West Side.

Lamont Johnson, 39, is accused of shooting 45-year-old Dushan Williams on Sept. 29, Chicago police announced Saturday.

Williams was killed and a woman was wounded when they were attacked on a sidewalk about 11:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 16th Street in North Lawndale, police said.

Johnson was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder, authorities said.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Saturday afternoon.