Man fatally shot while riding motorcycle in New City

A motorcyclist was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in New City on the South Side.
Just after 4:30 p.m., a 32-year-old man was riding a motorcycle in the 4900 block of South Honore Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him several times and causing him to crash into a parked car, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
The man is the 17th person killed in the New City neighborhood so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The neighborhood recorded one more homicide in the same span last year.
