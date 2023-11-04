The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot while riding motorcycle in New City

The man, 32, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot while riding motorcycle in New City
Crime scene tape. File photo

A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A motorcyclist was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in New City on the South Side.

Just after 4:30 p.m., a 32-year-old man was riding a motorcycle in the 4900 block of South Honore Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him several times and causing him to crash into a parked car, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

The man is the 17th person killed in the New City neighborhood so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The neighborhood recorded one more homicide in the same span last year.

Next Up In Crime
Person wounded in accidental shooting in Rivers Casino parking garage
Armed robbery sprees reported on South, Southwest sides
Man charged with murder in North Lawndale shooting
3 men fatally shot in Brighton Park
10-year-old boy seriously wounded in Burnside shooting
Mexican drug cartel crew leader from Aurora freed on bail
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Person wounded in accidental shooting in Rivers Casino parking garage
A patron at the Des Plaines casino accidentally fired their gun inside a vehicle and wounded a passenger, the casino said in a statement.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Notre_Dame_Clemson_Football.jpg
College Sports
Clemson holds off Notre Dame; Sam Hartman remains winless vs. Tigers
Phil Mafah, filling in for injured starter Will Shipley, ran for a career-high 186 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers to their biggest win this season.
By Pete Iacobelli | AP
 
Claudia Martinez (left) and Meghan Babbe play leaders of a Chicago gangster tour who banter with the audience in “Oh, the Places You’ll Glow” at Second City e.t.c.
Theater
Second City reaches giddy levels of lunacy with ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Glow!’
Talented actors at e.t.c. Theater seem very much in control of their wacky premises
By Darel Jevens
 
Carmel’s Donovan Dey (3) carries the ball against Antioch.
High School Football
Carmel silences Antioch with a running clock victory
Donovan Dey ran for 229 yards and three touchdowns in Carmel’s 50-7 clock win at Antioch in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Saturday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Joshua Anleu’s mom Karen Buendia, his stepdad Rogelio Arreola and his brother Julien Arreola stand together during a vigil for Anleu at the intersection of North Long Avenue and West Waveland Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. On October 4, a driver struck 16-year-old Anleu, who died in the hospital, while he was biking in the 5300 block of West Waveland Avenue. Family described Anleu as the “best son” who dreamt of someday designing clothes. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Metro/State
Vigil for Portage Park teen killed while biking: ‘We just need to do better as drivers’
Dozens of people came together Saturday afternoon at the intersection where bicyclist Joshua Anleu was killed.
By Violet Miller
 