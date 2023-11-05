Neighbor feud leaves girl, 11, in critical condition after being shot in the head in West Englewood
The girl was inside her home on the 2000 block of West 68th Place around 3:50 p.m. when she was hit by a “stray bullet” fired by a neighbor outside the home, police said Sunday evening.
A man allegedly fired a shot at his neighbor “but missed” hitting an 11-year-old girl inside a home in West Englewood Sunday afternoon.
Families from two homes along 2000 block of West 68th Place were arguing when one man fired shots at his neighbor, but a stray bullet smashed through a window and hit the girl in the head, instead around 3:50 p.m., according to a police report.
The girl was shot in the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Officials said a weapon was recovered at the scene, and two people were taken in for questioning.
