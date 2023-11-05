Neighbor feud leaves girl, 11, in critical condition after being shot in the head in West Englewood

A man allegedly fired a shot at his neighbor “but missed” hitting an 11-year-old girl inside a home in West Englewood Sunday afternoon.

Families from two homes along 2000 block of West 68th Place were arguing when one man fired shots at his neighbor, but a stray bullet smashed through a window and hit the girl in the head, instead around 3:50 p.m., according to a police report.

The girl was shot in the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officials said a weapon was recovered at the scene, and two people were taken in for questioning.

