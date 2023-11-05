The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 6, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Neighbor feud leaves girl, 11, in critical condition after being shot in the head in West Englewood

The girl was inside her home on the 2000 block of West 68th Place around 3:50 p.m. when she was hit by a “stray bullet” fired by a neighbor outside the home, police said Sunday evening.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE Neighbor feud leaves girl, 11, in critical condition after being shot in the head in West Englewood
Police_Tape_4.jpg

A man allegedly fired a shot at his neighbor “but missed” hitting an 11-year-old girl inside a home in West Englewood Sunday afternoon.

Families from two homes along 2000 block of West 68th Place were arguing when one man fired shots at his neighbor, but a stray bullet smashed through a window and hit the girl in the head, instead around 3:50 p.m., according to a police report.

The girl was shot in the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officials said a weapon was recovered at the scene, and two people were taken in for questioning.

Next Up In Crime
Edward M. Burke, ‘figurehead of the old regime,’ faces historic corruption trial
Woman hospitalized after New City shooting
Man hospitalized after Lower West Side shooting
CTA employee injured during ‘physical altercation’ at Jackson station
Man killed in East Garfield Park shooting
Antisemitic messages left on parked cars on Northwest Side, near residences in suburbs
The Latest
Sheila Haennicke, who said her son David Haennicke passed away due to a fentanyl overdose in November 2021, holds a photo of her son during a press conference on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Letters to the Editor
Overdose prevention sites would save lives
These facilities offer more than life-saving interventions; they provide life-changing ones, through services including medical and mental health care referrals, housing assistance and substance use treatment
By Letters to the Editor
 
The tailpipe, pictured, and muffler of a car are all part of the exhaust system. Loud mufflers may soon be caught on camera in downtown Chicago, potentially resulting in traffic tickets for drivers.
Editorials
Mute noisy mufflers, City Council, but don’t go for a cash grab
Mufflers modified to create a din have no place in a city.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I might have to kick my old friend out of book group
Longtime members are appalled by the newcomer’s bragging and insensitive comments.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Tim Conrad looks on at a picture of his son, Thomas “Tommy” Conrad, during a memorial at the Holy Family Church for those whom a mass shooter killed on October 29, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine.
Editorials
Therapists have a role to play in keeping guns away from people who may harm themselves, others
Too many physicians, clinical psychologists and qualified examiners don’t know about the Illinois law that requires them to notify authorities when someone is a “clear and present danger,” a former lawmaker says.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Ald. Edward Burke (14th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
City Hall
Edward M. Burke, ‘figurehead of the old regime,’ faces historic corruption trial
The stage has been set for another legal clash at the Dirksen courthouse. But it remains to be seen whether another central figure will make an appearance in the courtroom: former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis
By Jon Seidel
 