CTA employee injured during ‘physical altercation’ at Jackson station
A CTA employee was injured in what police described as a “physical altercation” Saturday night at the Jackson Red Line station.
Police said the 59-year-old CTA employee was involved in a fight with a man in the station at about 7:30 p.m., and in the struggle, fell down an escalator. He suffered a laceration to his right arm and a “minor” contusion to his head.
The other man involved in the altercation attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody by police a few blocks away on North Dearborn Street, according to police. Charges are pending.
