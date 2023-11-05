The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 5, 2023
CTA employee injured during ‘physical altercation’ at Jackson station

Police said the 59-year-old CTA employee was involved in a fight with a man in the station at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and in the struggle, fell down an escalator.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A CTA employee was injured in what police described as a “physical altercation” Saturday night at the Jackson Red Line station.

Police said the 59-year-old CTA employee was involved in a fight with a man in the station at about 7:30 p.m., and in the struggle, fell down an escalator. He suffered a laceration to his right arm and a “minor” contusion to his head.

The other man involved in the altercation attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody by police a few blocks away on North Dearborn Street, according to police. Charges are pending.

