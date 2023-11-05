Man hospitalized after Lower West Side shooting
The 36-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Oakley Avenue at about 9 p.m. Sunday when someone in a black sedan fired a gun, hitting him in the left shoulder, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
