The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 5, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman hospitalized after New City shooting

A woman, 46, and a man, 39, were on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Wood Street at about 9:45 p.m. when a person in a black SUV fired a gun, hitting the woman in the legs and grazing the man’s right leg, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman hospitalized after New City shooting
Police_Tape_2.JPG

Sun-Times file

A woman was hospitalized and a man injured after a shooting in New City Sunday night.

A 46-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Wood Street at about 9:45 p.m. when a person in a black SUV fired a gun, hitting the woman in the legs and grazing the man’s right leg, according to police. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, though the man refused any medical attention.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man hospitalized after Lower West Side shooting
CTA employee injured during ‘physical altercation’ at Jackson station
11-year-old in critical condition after being shot in the head in West Englewood
Man killed in East Garfield Park shooting
Antisemitic messages left on parked cars on Northwest Side, near residences in suburbs
Highland Park massacre suspect’s dad’s trial starts Monday in possible preview of son’s trial
The Latest
FatalShooting020618_1.jpg
Crime
Man hospitalized after Lower West Side shooting
The 36-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Oakley Avenue at about 9 p.m. Sunday when someone in a black sedan fired a gun, hitting him in the left shoulder, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Seth Jones and the Blackhawks lost 4-2 to the Devils on Sunday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ defensemen unable to break goal-scoring hex in loss to Devils
The Hawks missed another chance Sunday to win consecutive games for the first time this season, falling 4-2. They also remain tied for last in the NHL with only one total goal from defensemen.
By Ben Pope
 
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
CTA employee injured during ‘physical altercation’ at Jackson station
Police said the 59-year-old CTA employee was involved in a fight with a man in the station at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and in the struggle, fell down an escalator.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears running back D’Onta Foreman had 20 carries for 83 yards Sunday against the Saints.
Bears
Grading the Bears’ performance Sunday against the Saints
Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent (18-for-30, 220 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, 65.3 rating) was at his best as a playmaker in his third start, but the three interceptions marred his performance.
By Mark Potash
 
The Bears’ Khari Blasingame is treated for an injury during Sunday’s loss to the Saints.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: An L in NOLA
Back to the other guy?
By Sun-Times staff
 