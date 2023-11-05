Woman hospitalized after New City shooting

A woman was hospitalized and a man injured after a shooting in New City Sunday night.

A 46-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Wood Street at about 9:45 p.m. when a person in a black SUV fired a gun, hitting the woman in the legs and grazing the man’s right leg, according to police. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, though the man refused any medical attention.

No one was in custody.

