Woman hospitalized after New City shooting
A woman, 46, and a man, 39, were on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Wood Street at about 9:45 p.m. when a person in a black SUV fired a gun, hitting the woman in the legs and grazing the man’s right leg, according to police.
A 46-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Wood Street at about 9:45 p.m. when a person in a black SUV fired a gun, hitting the woman in the legs and grazing the man’s right leg, according to police. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, though the man refused any medical attention.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The 36-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Oakley Avenue at about 9 p.m. Sunday when someone in a black sedan fired a gun, hitting him in the left shoulder, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
The Hawks missed another chance Sunday to win consecutive games for the first time this season, falling 4-2. They also remain tied for last in the NHL with only one total goal from defensemen.
Police said the 59-year-old CTA employee was involved in a fight with a man in the station at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and in the struggle, fell down an escalator.
Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent (18-for-30, 220 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, 65.3 rating) was at his best as a playmaker in his third start, but the three interceptions marred his performance.