At least 4 injured during extra-alarm high-rise blaze in Bronzeville

Several residents of a high-rise in the Bronzeville neighborhood have been taken to hospitals following a fire Monday morning.

The fire, at 3515 S. Cottage Grove Ave. was extinguished about 8:15 a.m. after multiple rigs and firefighters responded there, according to the fire department.

Four people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Multiple ambulances responded to the scene and checked residents for smoke inhalation during the fire, that was elevated to an extra-alarm.

THIS HAS BEEN UPGRADED TO A 2-11 ALARM FIRE pic.twitter.com/TFhJ75iWa2 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 6, 2023

Check back for details.

