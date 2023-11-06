The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 6, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

At least 4 injured during extra-alarm high-rise blaze in Bronzeville

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE At least 4 injured during extra-alarm high-rise blaze in Bronzeville
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times file

Several residents of a high-rise in the Bronzeville neighborhood have been taken to hospitals following a fire Monday morning.

The fire, at 3515 S. Cottage Grove Ave. was extinguished about 8:15 a.m. after multiple rigs and firefighters responded there, according to the fire department.

Four people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Multiple ambulances responded to the scene and checked residents for smoke inhalation during the fire, that was elevated to an extra-alarm.

Check back for details. 

Next Up In Crime
Girl, 11, shot in the head when neighbor opens fire during argument, police say. ‘The most unimaginable thing.’
Woman hospitalized after New City shooting
Man hospitalized after Lower West Side shooting
CTA employee injured during ‘physical altercation’ at Jackson station
East Garfield Park shooting leaves man, 47, dead
Antisemitic messages left on parked cars on Northwest Side, near residences in suburbs
The Latest
Former Ald. Ed Burkę enters the Dirksen Federal Courthouse Monday for the start of his corruption trial.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Ed Burke, ‘figurehead of the old regime,’ faces historic corruption trial
The stage has been set for another legal clash at the Dirksen courthouse. But it’s unclear whether another central political figure, former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis, will make an appearance in the courtroom.
By Jon Seidel
 
A photo of Montez Sweat in warmups.
Bears
Bears play DE Montez Sweat on 65% of defensive snaps vs. Saints in debut
Sweat made his Bears debut Sunday against the Saints and figures to be their top pass rusher going forward.
By Jason Lieser
 
Police_Tape_4.jpg
Crime
Girl, 11, shot in the head when neighbor opens fire during argument, police say. ‘The most unimaginable thing.’
The girl was inside her home on the 2000 block of West 68th Place around 3:50 p.m. when she was hit by a “stray bullet” fired by a neighbor outside the home, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) chats with another alderperson during a Chicago City Council meeting in January.
City Hall
Carlos Ramirez-Rosa resigns as Zoning chair and mayor’s City Council floor leader
On Friday, Ramirez-Rosa was frantically trying to persuade alderpersons not to enter the Council chambers to prevent Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) and Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) from reaching a quorum they needed to continue a specal Council meeting.
By Fran Spielman
 
Fantasia Barrino (foreground) and Taraji P. Henson in “The Color Purple.”
Movies and TV
Holiday Movie Preview 2023: 10 movies Roeper can’t wait to see
Will you spend your multiplex time with wrestlers, rowers, Ferrari or Beyoncé?
By Richard Roeper
 