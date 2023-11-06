The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 6, 2023
Woman rescued from 7th floor during fire in Bronzeville apartment building

The cause of the fire at 3515 S. Cottage Grove Ave. was thought to be “careless use of smoking materials,” according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A woman was rescued from a seventh-floor apartment after an extra-alarm fire broke out in a Bronzeville building Monday morning.

Firefighters climbed a ladder and used a basket to bring the woman to safety at 3515 S. Cottage Grove Ave., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Heavy smoke had prevented the woman from making it into the hall and down the stairs after the fire erupted around 7 a.m., Langford said. She lived on the opposite side of the building from where the fire started.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and her injuries were not considered life-threatening, Langford said. Four other adults were also taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire, contained to one apartment on the seventh floor of the 10-story building, was possibly “careless use of smoking materials,” Langford said.

The alarm was elevated because more firefighters were needed to search the building, and high winds were fanning the fire, he said. The fire was put out by 8:15 a.m.

Several warming buses were outside the building as firefighters worked with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. Officials were making sure the fire didn’t cause problems with the heating system, Langford said.

