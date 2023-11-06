Chicago police officer shot and wounded in exchange of gunfire in South Shore
The officer’s injuries were apparently not life-threatening, according to the Chicago Fire Department, which said another officer was treated for other injuries at the scene in the 7300 block of South Dante.
A Chicago police officer was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire in the South Shore neighborhood Monday.
The officer’s injuries were apparently not life-threatening, according to the Chicago Fire Department, which said another officer was treated for other injuries at the scene in the 7300 block of South Dante.
The officer who was shot was taken by other officers to the University of Chicago Medical Center, the fire department said.
Another person, apparently shot by police, was taken to the same hospital in “extremely critical” condition, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.
No other details were available.
Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to reckless conduct, gets 60 days in jail
Girl, 11, shot in the head when neighbor opens fire during argument, police say. ‘The most unimaginable thing.’
The Latest
The former Brewers manager had been considering the Mets and Guardians, or staying in Milwaukee.
Bagent has started three games while Fields has been recovering from a dislocated thumb.
Panthers coach Frank Reich said last week that Cohen had a “setback” with his hamstring. He is ineligible to play the next four games.
Dan Blaszinski caught his biggest smallmouth bass of the year from Green Bay on Frday.
Illinoisans have pioneered low-cost, basic interventions with huge returns in fostering a better quality of life in some of the poorest parts of the world, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin writes.