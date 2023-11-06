Chicago police officer shot and wounded in exchange of gunfire in South Shore

A Chicago police officer was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire in the South Shore neighborhood Monday.

The officer’s injuries were apparently not life-threatening, according to the Chicago Fire Department, which said another officer was treated for other injuries at the scene in the 7300 block of South Dante.

The officer who was shot was taken by other officers to the University of Chicago Medical Center, the fire department said.

Another person, apparently shot by police, was taken to the same hospital in “extremely critical” condition, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

No other details were available.

