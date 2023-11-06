The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 6, 2023
Iowa man facing felony charges after threats to Niles officials, police and school

Adam Provost, a 31-year-old Council Bluffs, Iowa man, was arrested by Council Bluffs police Oct. 16 and faces five felony charges.

By  Violet Miller
   
An Iowa man is facing five felony charges after sending threatening letters to a Niles elementary school and the Niles Police Department, and with threatening a Niles elected official, police say.

Adam Provost — a 31-year-old Council Bluffs, Iowa man — was arrested by Council Bluffs police Oct. 16, and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office later approved two felony counts of threatening a public official and three felony counts of disorderly conduct against him.

Police began investigating Oct. 6, when they were notified a “threatening email” had been sent to a Niles elected official. As police followed up, more threats were made over the phone to Niles police officials.

Then the Niles Police Department received a threatening letter with a white granular substance inside that was later determined not to be hazardous, according to police.

The Clarence E. Culver School, 6901 W. Oakton St., reported receiving a similar letter addressed to a former school resource officer. It also contained a substance that was determined not to be hazardous, police said.

On Oct. 16, voicemails were left for Niles police officials and the school’s former resource officer, warning that chemical weapons would be placed at the school, according to police.

Detectives determined the suspect was still in Iowa at the time and didn’t pose an “imminent threat” to the school.

A detention hearing led to a judge ordering Provost to be held pending the next court date, police said. An investigation is still underway.

