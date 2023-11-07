Man fatally shot in Chatham, person of interest being questioned

A person of interest was being questioned by authorities after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Chatham.

About 7:20 p.m., the 28-year-old man was near a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 83rd Street when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, police said.

A handgun was recovered, and a person of interest was being questioned.

