Man fatally shot in Chatham, person of interest being questioned
About 7:20 p.m., the 28-year-old man was near a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 83rd Street when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police said.
A person of interest was being questioned by authorities after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Chatham.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, police said.
A handgun was recovered, and a person of interest was being questioned.
