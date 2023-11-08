Man shot and killed in Washington Heights
A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side.
Just after noon, Shya Clark, 29, was in the 8900 block of South Justine Street when he was shot in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Clark was pdead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
