Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Silver car sought in 4 armed robberies overnight on Southwest Side: cops

No injuries were reported in the robberies, which happened from 10:10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and in most reports, robbers fled in a silver car after confronting the victims on the street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A string of armed robberies was reported on the city’s Southwest Side late Tuesday, police said.

Between 10 and 11:30 p.m., four armed robberies were reported in the Brighton Park, McKinley Park and Little Italy neighborhoods, according to Chicago police. In all of the robberies, a group of gunmen approached people on the street and demanded their belongings, then fled in a silver car.

The crimes were reported at:

  • 4000 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:10 p.m.
  • 3300 block of South Ashland Avenue around 10:40 p.m.
  • 1600 block of West 35th Street around 10:48 p.m.
  • 1400 block of West Taylor Street around 11:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in any of the reported crimes.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

