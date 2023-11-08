Silver car sought in 4 armed robberies overnight on Southwest Side: cops
No injuries were reported in the robberies, which happened from 10:10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and in most reports, robbers fled in a silver car after confronting the victims on the street, police said.
A string of armed robberies was reported on the city’s Southwest Side late Tuesday, police said.
Between 10 and 11:30 p.m., four armed robberies were reported in the Brighton Park, McKinley Park and Little Italy neighborhoods, according to Chicago police. In all of the robberies, a group of gunmen approached people on the street and demanded their belongings, then fled in a silver car.
The crimes were reported at:
- 4000 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:10 p.m.
- 3300 block of South Ashland Avenue around 10:40 p.m.
- 1600 block of West 35th Street around 10:48 p.m.
- 1400 block of West Taylor Street around 11:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported in any of the reported crimes.
No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.
"There's no reason that they couldn't call this bill and save additional lives in Illinois, and they simply chose not to," said Amanda Pyron of the Network, a coalition of advocacy groups for victims of domestic violence.