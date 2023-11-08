Student prank leads to lockdown at Crete-Monee High School after ‘unfounded’ report of gunman
“A student admitted to joking about having a gun,” Crete Police Chief Scott Pieritz said. “All students are safe.”
Students and faculty at south suburban Crete-Monee High School temporarily sheltered in place Wednesday after there was a report of a student with a gun.
The report was “unfounded” and the lockdown was lifted, the school said in a statement. It wasn’t clear how long the lockdown lasted at the school, 1515 W Exchange St. in Crete.
All students and staff were released from the building, a police department spokesperson said at 1:50 p.m.
“Out of an abundance of caution, CMHS went into a red lockdown until we could investigate the situation,” the school said.
No other information was immediately available.
