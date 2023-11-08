The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Austin shooting

The men were on the sidewalk around 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue when they someone fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed and another was critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The men were on the sidewalk around 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

A man whose age wasn’t known was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Another man, 46, was struck in the right flank and back and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

A gun was found at the scene but no arrests were made.

