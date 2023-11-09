The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Man dies after weekend Gage Park neighborhood shooting

Alexis Rodriguez, 23, was driving around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of South Maplewood Avenue when someone opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An autopsy Thursday determined the Monday death of a man who was shot Saturday on the Southwest Side a homicide, officials said.

Alexis Rodriguez, 23, was driving around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of South Maplewood Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said,

Rodriguez, of the 5200 block of South Maplewood Avenue, was shot in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. Monday.

An autopsy Thursday determined Rodriguez died of complications of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests were made.

