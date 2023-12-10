Man fatally shot in South Loop: police
Corey Ivy, 32, was found in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle in the first block of West Cermak Road around 9:15 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
A man was shot to death Saturday night in South Loop, police say.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were made.
