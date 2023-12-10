The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in South Loop: police

Corey Ivy, 32, was found in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle in the first block of West Cermak Road around 9:15 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in South Loop: police
Gunfire was exchanged during a robbery Saturday morning at a gas station in River North.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Saturday night in South Loop, police say.

Corey Ivy, 32, was found in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle in the first block of West Cermak Road around 9:15 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
2 off-duty Chicago police officers robbed in South Loop
Killer of 3-year-old Riley Fox dies in prison
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in West Garfield Park
Man fatally shot while driving in Archer Heights
1 killed, 2 wounded in shootout in Humboldt Park
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on Lower West Side
The Latest
Dobra Bielinski, owner of Delightful Pastries, 5927 W. Lawrence Ave.
Columnists
Baking bread with Dobra Bielinski
Holidays mean delicious food, and where better to find it than Delightful Pastries in Jefferson Park?
By Neil Steinberg
 
Patrick Williams
Bulls
From top pick to enigma — the evolution of the Bulls’ Patrick Williams
Williams is on his best stretch of his career, and maybe, just maybe he has found something sustainable.
By Joe Cowley
 
Justin Fields completed 4 of 8 passes for 81 yards in the first half against Detroit on Sunday.
Bears
Bears trailing Lions 13-10 at halftime after early 10-point lead
The offense has missed opportunities and the defense has missed tackles.
By Jason Lieser
 
Former NFL tight end Frank Wycheck, who made the initial lateral in the Tennessee Titans’ famous “Music City Miracle” game, died at the age of 52.
NFL
Former Titans tight end Frank Wycheck, key cog in ‘Music City Miracle,’ dies after fall at home
Wycheck developed into a trusted receiver for quarterback Steve McNair as the Titans made the playoffs four times in a five-year span from 1999-2003, including an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIV.
By USA Today Sports
 
DJ Moore and Justin Fields celebrate after Moore scored a touchdown on a trick play in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Lions. It was Moore’s first-ever rushing TD.
Bears
Bears open with DJ Moore touchdown run on trick play vs. Lions
It was the first rushing touchdown of Moore’s career.
By Jason Lieser
 