1 dead in wrong-way crash in Wheeling
A two-vehicle crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of Palatine Road near Wheeling Road, according to police. One person suffered serious injuries.
A suspected intoxicated driver traveling the wrong way on a busy road caused a deadly head-on collision early Sunday morning in Wheeling, police said.
The two-vehicle crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Palatine Road near Wheeling Road, according to police.
Police said one vehicle was heading the wrong way when it struck an oncoming car in eastbound lanes, killing the 53-year-old driver.
There were two occupants in each vehicle, police said. One other person suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, authorities say.
