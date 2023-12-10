Man crashes SUV into Auburn Gresham apartment building, flees
A man crashed an SUV into a South Side apartment building Saturday night, according to police.
The man was driving “at a high rate of speed” in the 8900 block of South Ashland Avenue about 9:52 p.m. when he hit the side of an apartment building, according to police. He then fled on foot.
No injuries were reported.
