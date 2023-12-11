The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Police: Missing teen’s SUV recovered from Vernon Hills pond

A vehicle belonging to a Carpentersville teen missing since Dec. 4 has been found in Vernon Hills, authorities said Monday. The search continues for Brissa Romero.

By  Alicia Fabbre | Daily Herald
   
SHARE Police: Missing teen’s SUV recovered from Vernon Hills pond
Authorities say Brissa Romero last spoke with her mother at 6:55 p.m. Dec. 4 as she was en route to a work holiday party. On Monday, her SUV was pulled from a retention pond in Vernon Hills, and crews continue to search for her.

Authorities say Brissa Romero last spoke with her mother at 6:55 p.m. Dec. 4 as she was en route to a work holiday party. On Monday, her SUV was pulled from a retention pond in Vernon Hills, and crews continue to search for her.

Provided

One week after a Carpentersville teen went missing, authorities pulled her SUV out of a large retention pond in Vernon Hills on Monday but continue to search the area for the 17-year-old in what police described as a “recovery operation.”

Based on the condition of the gray Nissan Rogue, police believe that Brissa Romero was in the vehicle when it drove into the pond. The SUV traveled as much as 60 feet into the pond near a T-shaped intersection.

“From the preliminary review of what happened, it really appears like this is a case where a driver unfamiliar with the area failed to navigate a turn and went through the intersection, down an embankment into the pond,” Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick Kreis said at a joint news conference with Carpentersville police.

According to family, Romero last spoke with her mother at 6:55 p.m. on Dec. 4 and told her she was en route to a work holiday party in Vernon Hills. The pond where her SUV was recovered is about a four-minute drive, or one mile, from the bowling alley.

“At this point, we have not recovered Brissa, but we’re going to continue every effort to do that,” Kreis said late Monday afternoon.

For more on this story go to Dailyherald.com.

Next Up In Crime
‘Terrorized’ resident calls for city to stop McKinley Park street takeovers: ‘I hate that this has become a reality.’
Highland Park massacre suspect to represent himself in trial now set for February
Man found dead after Rogers Park apartment fire
New state ID program for Cook County Jail detainees aims to ‘help people reintegrate’
Man crashes SUV into Auburn Gresham apartment building, flees
Man shot, wounded in Chatham
The Latest
A photo of Montez Sweat hitting Bryce Young in a game.
Bears
ESPN Analytics gives Bears 95% chance of getting No. 1 draft pick via Panthers
With four games left, the numbers give the Bears near-certainty that they’ll at least pick in the top three.
By Jason Lieser
 
Fireworks explode during a street takeover at 32nd Street and Hoyne Avenue, next to a photo of a resident pointing at the street where the gathering took place.
Crime
‘Terrorized’ resident calls for city to stop McKinley Park street takeovers: ‘I hate that this has become a reality.’
Since April, Hoyne Avenue and 32nd Street near the Stevenson Expressway has been the scene of weekly racing stunts. Neighbors are tired of the disruption.
By Sophie Sherry and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Flanked by supporters and family members of fallen Chicago Fire Department firefighters, CFD Captain Anthony Martin speaks during a news conference at the Quinn Fire Academy about the EMWQ Retirees’ Widows’ and Children’s Assistance Fund, which is presenting $460,000 to 418 families of fallen CFD firefighters and EMTs, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.
News
Nonprofit donates $460,000 to widows, children of fallen firefighters: ‘We’re a family’
The EMWQ Retirees’, Widows’ and Children’s Assistance Fund was founded to provide financial assistance to the children and widows of active service members of the Chicago Fire Department who die.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Former Ald. Danny Solis walks towards a waiting vehicle outside the Dirksen Federal Building Monday.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
100 secret recordings, 36 witnesses later, feds winding up case against Burke — but will defense call Solis as ‘hostile’ witness?
Burke’s defense team has promised to summon former Ald. Danny Solis to the witness stand — finally giving Burke the chance to confront the man who famously turned on him while wearing an FBI wire.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Nicki Minaj arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on earlier this year. Her 2024 tour includes a stop in Chicago.
Music
Nicki Minaj tour coming to Chicago’s United Center in 2024
The rapper’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour arrives in Chicago on April 24.
By Katie Anthony
 