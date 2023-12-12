Death of man, 78, over summer on West Side ruled homicide: officials

Officials this week now suspect foul play in the death of a 78-year-old man who was assaulted on the West Side several months ago.

The victim, whose name was not immediately confirmed, died of blunt force injuries of the head from an assault and his Aug. 1 death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said they found the man lying face down in the 3900 block of West Madison Street on July 16, suffering from massive head injuries. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and then transferred to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, the medical examiner’s office.

No arrests have been reported.

