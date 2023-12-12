Death of man, 78, over summer on West Side ruled homicide: officials
The victim was found on July 16 lying face down in the street in the 3900 block of West Madison Street, police said.
Officials this week now suspect foul play in the death of a 78-year-old man who was assaulted on the West Side several months ago.
The victim, whose name was not immediately confirmed, died of blunt force injuries of the head from an assault and his Aug. 1 death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Police said they found the man lying face down in the 3900 block of West Madison Street on July 16, suffering from massive head injuries. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and then transferred to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, the medical examiner’s office.
No arrests have been reported.
‘Terrorized’ resident calls for city to stop McKinley Park street takeovers: ‘I hate that this has become a reality’
In a twist, prosecutors in FBG Duck murder trial intend to bring up criminal records of their own witnesses
The Latest
Mental health crises are rising among girls and young women. Working on Womanhood, developed in Chicago, helped reduce symptoms of PTSD.
Proposed legislation would inject competition into the system of networks that process credit card transactions.
Woman, 56, gives serious thought to trying the treatment, despite her husband’s insistence that she looks great as she is.
Timothée Chalamet underwhelms in a scattershot origin story that mixes too many ingredients into its chocolate-covered plot.
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.