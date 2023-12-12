Suspect struck, killed by car while fleeing cops in Austin

A carjacking suspect running from police was struck and killed by a car Tuesday in Austin.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, was seen exiting a car about 2:30 p.m. at an auto cleaning service in the 800 block of South Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said. The car had been reported stolen.

Officers tried to stop the man, but he ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him didn’t stop at the scene, according to police.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

