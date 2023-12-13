Woman found strangled to death in South Shore home

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found strangled to death in a South Shore home Tuesday night.

Officers found the woman, who was unresponsive, just before 7:30 p.m. in a residence in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as Amarise Parker by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which determined she died of asphyxiation by strangulation. Her age wasn’t known.

No arrests were reported.

