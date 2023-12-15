The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Chicago police officer gets probation after pleading guilty to deadly DUI crash into restaurant while off duty

Terrance Finley, 29, was sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to aggravated DUI and reckless homicide charges.

By  Matthew Hendrickson and Tom Schuba
   
A boarded up window at Tony’s Philly Steak, 1757 W. 87th St., in Gresham after off-duty Chicago Police Officer Terrance Finley crashed into the building in June 2019.

Sun-Times file

A Chicago police officer was sentenced to probation Friday for crashing into a Gresham restaurant while drunk and killing a woman in 2019.

Terrance Finley, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI and reckless homicide charges during a hearing at the Bridgeview Courthouse, according to court records.

Cook County Judge Micheal Kane sentenced Finley to 30 months probation. Finley was also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and pay $33,000 in restitution.

Finley was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla early June 9, 2019, when he slammed into Tony’s Philly Steak at 1757 W. 87th St., prosecutors said.

Marquita N. Reed, 35, was waiting for her food when she was struck and killed. Two others were injured but survived.

Customers inside the restaurant described the crash “as if a bomb went off,” prosecutors said. The restaurant’s owner, Tawfik Damra, told the Sun-Times that an even greater tragedy was likely avoided because a large group of customers had left only moments before.

Finley was speeding upwards of 75 mph when he allegedly swerved to avoid a car that was turning in front of him, prosecutors said. The Corolla jumped the southeast curb at 80th and Wood streets and crashed into the business.

His attorney, Tim Grace, said that video of the car turning in front of Finley was noted by the judge in court Friday.

“The court found there were extraordinary circumstances in this case and appropriately gave him probation,” Grace said. “It’s a sad case.”

Finley was off-duty at the time and had been attending a birthday party with friends, prosecutors said. A blood test at a hospital showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.083 — just over the 0.08 legal limit.

Former Acting Police Supt. Fred Waller filed disciplinary charges against Finley on Sept. 22 and pushed for his dismissal. A status hearing before the Chicago Police Board was set for Jan. 11.

Grace said Finley planned to resign as a police officer.

