2 shot on CTA train in South Loop

Two people were shot on a CTA train Saturday night in the South Loop.

About 10 p.m., two men, 20 and 25, were on a stopped train causing a disturbance in the 1100 block of South State Street when they were shot, Chicago police said.

The older man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The younger man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in good condition, officials said.

A weapon was recovered, and a person of interest was being questioned.

