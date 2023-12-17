Boy, 13, seriously wounded in South Chicago shooting

A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday in South Chicago on the South Side.

The boy was a passenger in a vehicle about 12:40 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Marquette Avenue when a gold Kia SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and taken to Trinity Hospital before he was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

