1 killed, 1 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was killed and a person grazed in a shooting Sunday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side.
About 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue and found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital initially in critical condition but died due to his injuries, police said.
A second person was grazed in the face by gunfire and declined treatment at the scene, officials said. His age wasn’t known.
No one was in custody.
