Sunday, December 17, 2023
Robber sought in Elmhurst bank holdup

The FBI is looking for a man who they say robbed a US Bank at 536 South York St. on Saturday in Elmhurst.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The FBI is searching for a man in connection with a bank robbery Saturday in Elmhurst.

About 11:49 a.m. Saturday the FBI responded to reports of a robbery at the US Bank at 536 South York St. in Elmhurst, according to FBI officials. They say the man walked in and handed a teller a note demanding money and saying he had a handgun.

The suspect was described as white and between 25 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall and wearing a gray hoodie, baseball hat and black mask, according to FBI officials. No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported.

An image from security video shows a suspect who walked into a US Bank branch Saturday,, handed a teller a note and left. No one was hurt.

Authorities are also looking for suspects from two Waukegan bank robberies that occurred about three miles apart Nov. 22 and Dec. 9, where the alleged robber also handed employees a note implying he had a handgun. FBI officials said no information was available on whether the robberies were connected.

The public can report tips anonymously at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov

