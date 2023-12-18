Man dead, woman wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

A man was shot to death and a woman critically wounded Monday in a Chicago Lawn residence.

They were inside a home about 2 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue when they were both shot in the head, Chicago police said.

The man, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The woman, 47, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was listed in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

