Man charged with shooting that left 9-month-old girl in critical condition

A man has been charged with a shooting that left a 9-month-old critically wounded in the Washington Park neighborhood earlier this week on the South Side.

Kenneth Mosby, 23, faces counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police announced on Saturday.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday when the mother of the infant girl went into a McDonald’s at 70 E. Garfield Blvd. and left the child in the car with her boyfriend, according to police.

When she came out and got into the driver’s seat, she peered into her rearview mirror and spotted blood coming from the baby’s nose but “thought nothing of it,” as the baby had been fighting a cold, a police report said.

The woman then got out of her car, opened the back door and saw the baby was bleeding “profusely,” so she jumped behind the wheel and drove to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to the report.

The child was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds below her right ear and above her left eyebrow.

Mosby, a South Chicago resident, was arrested Thursday in the 2100 block of South 1st Avenue in west suburban Maywood. Police didn’t share details on what connected him to the attack.

Investigators previously questioned a “person of interest” in the case who was released without charges on Thursday.

It wasn’t clear when Mosby would appear for an initial court hearing.