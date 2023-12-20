4 face murder charges in fatal shooting of two brothers in Glenview

Four people, including a 15-year-old boy, are facing charges in a shooting that killed two brothers and wounded a teenage boy in north suburban Glenview.

On Aug. 19, troopers responded to a call of shots fired in the 14000 block of Michael Todd Terrace and found brothers Jose Guzman-Esquivel, 16, and Carlos Guzman-Esquivel, 19, with gunshot wounds, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said. They were pronounced dead.

Another 16-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, detectives found that Jose Guzman-Esquivel had gotten into a fight with Carlos Miranda, 22, the previous month, officials said. Miranda and a 15-year-old juvenile suspect approached the brothers on Aug. 19 in revenge and fired shots at close range.

Detectives identified the suspects through surveillance footage and cellphone records. They also discovered that Griselda Martinez, 42, and Sergio Patino-Jaime, 19, had aided Miranda and the teen boy by acting as lookouts during the shooting, officials said. Patino-Jaime had also helped in disposing on the vehicle used in the attack, authorities say.

All four suspects were arrested Tuesday, and a judge ordered them detained. They are each facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

