The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

4 face murder charges in fatal shooting of two brothers in Glenview

Jose Guzman-Esquivel, 16, and Carlos Guzman-Esquivel, 19, were shot to death Aug. 19 in the 14000 block of Michael Todd Terrace.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE 4 face murder charges in fatal shooting of two brothers in Glenview
A judge’s gavel

Adobe stock photo

Four people, including a 15-year-old boy, are facing charges in a shooting that killed two brothers and wounded a teenage boy in north suburban Glenview.

On Aug. 19, troopers responded to a call of shots fired in the 14000 block of Michael Todd Terrace and found brothers Jose Guzman-Esquivel, 16, and Carlos Guzman-Esquivel, 19, with gunshot wounds, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said. They were pronounced dead.

Another 16-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, detectives found that Jose Guzman-Esquivel had gotten into a fight with Carlos Miranda, 22, the previous month, officials said. Miranda and a 15-year-old juvenile suspect approached the brothers on Aug. 19 in revenge and fired shots at close range.

Detectives identified the suspects through surveillance footage and cellphone records. They also discovered that Griselda Martinez, 42, and Sergio Patino-Jaime, 19, had aided Miranda and the teen boy by acting as lookouts during the shooting, officials said. Patino-Jaime had also helped in disposing on the vehicle used in the attack, authorities say.

All four suspects were arrested Tuesday, and a judge ordered them detained. They are each facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Next Up In Crime
4 seriously injured in Far South Side crash
Man shot, killed in Chatham
Bo Deal learned all he could from life in the streets. Then he got a college degree.
Man who helped save life of overdose victim sparks program offering free naloxone at West Side gas stations
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Man whose murder conviction was based on legally blind witness is freed: ‘I’m happy. I finally made it’
The Latest
Northwestern at Arizona State
College Sports
Northwestern rolls past Arizona State
Buie and Barnhizer lead the way for Wildcats (9-2)
By John Marshall | AP
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
4 seriously injured in Far South Side crash
Firefighters responded to a crash in the 12400 block of South Torrence Avenue, just outside the Ford plant, about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
LeBron James
Bulls
A not so happy anniversary for LeBron as Bulls beat the Lakers 124-108
Wednesday was the 20th anniversary of LeBron James making his debut against the Bulls, and while “The King” just missed out on a triple-double, he was also served up a loss by the suddenly red-hot Zach LaVine-less Bulls
By Joe Cowley
 
Visitors to a vigil on Wednesday left flowers and candles for Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, a 5-year-old boy who fell sick at a Pilsen migrant shelter and died Sunday. The shelter houses more than 2,300 people, more than half minors, and residents say conditions are unsanitary.
Immigration
Calls for more medical resources follow 5-year-old Pilsen shelter resident’s death
Hundreds gathered at a vigil for Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, leaving flowers and balloons at a memorial on the sidewalk. ‘He was a beautiful boy, he was always happy.’
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Several armed robberies have been reported in Park Manor in October 2019.
Crime
Man shot, killed in Chatham
The man, 53, was arguing with four people about 1 p.m. in the 700 block of East 87th Street when one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 