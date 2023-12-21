The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Schaumburg shooting suspect being treated at hospital flees

Dion T. Rodgers is wanted in connection with a shooting Dec, 13 in suburban Schaumburg. He was last seen in the 2000 block of West Division Street in Chicago.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Police are searching for man suspected of attempted murder who escaped police custody while receiving medical treatment in suburban Schaumburg.

Dion T. Rodgers, 23, was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of East Higgins Road on Dec. 13 about 2:45 a.m., Schaumburg police said. No one was injured in the shooting.

Officers found Rodgers shortly after the shooting, and he was placed in custody, police said. While in custody, he sought out medical treatment unrelated to the incident, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Medical staff was asked to notify police when Rodgers was going to be released from treatment, but when officers arrived, they were told that Rodgers was no longer there.

Rodgers, who is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder, was last seen in the 2000 block of West Division Street in Chicago, police said.

Schaumburg police asks the public to call 911 and use caution if they encounter Rodgers .

