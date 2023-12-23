Man fatally shot in Ukrainian Village alley

A man was fatally shot in an alley Saturday evening in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.
The man, 19, was in an alley in the 1700 block of West Cortez Street when someone fired shots around 4:50 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was struck in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
