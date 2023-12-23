The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Gage Park

The 28-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 2400 block of West 55th Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The 28-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 12:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 55th Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

