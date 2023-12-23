Man killed in drive-by shooting in Gage Park

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.
The 28-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 12:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 55th Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man was shot in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Opposing defenses continue trying ways to slow White down, but what coach Billy Donovan is seeing is a player who doesn’t need to score to affect winning.
The 19-year-old was in an alley in the 1700 block of West Cortez Street when someone fired shots.
Players from 10 to 87 years old played tubas of all sizes at the Chicago stop on the annual “TubaChristmas” tour.
Lynch, 65, was killed instantly in a head-on collision Friday by an oncoming car attempting to pass another on an undivided highway near El Paso.
Nussbaum died Saturday at his Chicago home, just days before his 100th birthday.