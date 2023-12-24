The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Knife-wielding man shot during argument at CTA Red Line station in Englewood

About 10:45 p.m., the man, 40, and another person were arguing on the mezzanine level at the Garfield station in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard when the man took out a knife and was shot in the right shoulder, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A knife-wielding man was shot during an argument Saturday night at a CTA Red Line station in Englewood.

About 10:45 p.m., the man, 40, and another person were arguing on the mezzanine level at the Garfield station in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard when the man took out a knife and was shot in the right shoulder, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

