Monday, December 25, 2023
Man hospitalized after Albany Park shooting

Police responded to calls of a person who had been shot at about 1:57 a.m. Sunday and found a 20-year-old man in an alley near the 4900 block of North Monticello Avenue who had been shot in the hip, according to police.

By  Violet Miller
   
A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Albany Park early Monday morning.

Police responded to calls of a person who had been shot at about 1:57 a.m. and found a 20-year-old man in an alley near the 4900 block of North Monticello Avenue who had been shot in the hip, according to police. He was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

