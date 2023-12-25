Man shot during attempted armed robbery in Hermosa

A man was hospitalized after being shot during an attempted armed robbery in Hermosa Monday morning.

A 29-year-old man was outside a building in the 4300 block of West Armitage Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. when two men exited a gray sedan and demanded his property, according to police. One of the men shot the 29-year-old in the thigh, and he was later taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

