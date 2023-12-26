The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Foul play not suspected following death of Cook County Jail detainee: sheriff

Michael O’Connor, 33, was found unresponsive in the Residential Treatment Unit of Cook County Jail about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

By  Sophie Sherry and Kade Heather
   
A Cook County Jail detainee found unconscious in his cell Tuesday afternoon was pronounced dead at a hospital, police say.

Correctional staff found Michael O’Connor unresponsive in his cell in the Residential Treatment Unit of the lockup, 2700 S. California Ave., about 4:25 p.m., the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

Security and medical staff began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took O’Connor, 33, to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The cause of his death was not known immediately because an autopsy was inconclusive and pending further studies, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

At this time, no foul play is suspected, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

O’Connor was being held in lieu of a $100,000 D-bond on felony charges of aggravated intimidation of a peace officer, intimidation/physical harm, threatening a public official and harassment/obscene proposal/threat to kill for allegedly repeatedly sending threatening and obscene messages to a Chicago police officer.

While in custody, O’Connor was also charged with two counts of aggravated battery to correctional staff.

Relatives declined to comment.

