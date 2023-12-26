The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Slim Jim’s stolen car ‘Fast Meat’ found in Chicago area

The custom Nissan Z is covered in a fiery red and yellow wrap and has a yellow leather interior. It was reported stolen from the Los Angeles area earlier this month and found last week in Hillside on a transporter.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Conagra

Looks like someone bit off a bit more than they could chew with this one.

A custom Nissan Z dubbed “Fast Meat” and used to advertise Slim Jim was recovered in the Chicago area last week after being reported stolen in the Los Angeles area earlier in the month.

The vehicle, which is covered in a fiery red and yellow wrap, was recovered by police on a parked transportation trailer in suburban Hillside on Dec. 22, according to a spokesperson for Chicago-based Conagra. 

Police said the custom wrap was partially removed, but the rest of the car — including its yellow leather interior — was intact, the according to the spokesperson.

“Fast Meat” was last in the Los Angeles area on Dec. 13 when it was stolen while being transported to Florida for a planned video shoot with World Wrestling Entertainment, the spokesperson said.

A few days after the car was stolen, the company posted a redacted portion of a police report, apparently in an effort to dispel rumors that the whole thing was a publicity stunt.

Company officials weren’t sure they would get the car back, so they had already begun working on a replacement when the original was found, the spokesperson said.

Slim Jim is asking fans to vote on the design of a new custom car through its social media pages.

