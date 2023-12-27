The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Two found dead in Avondale home

Police conducting a well being check found a 66-year-old woman and 70-year-old man about 9:15 p.m.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Two found dead in Avondale home
CPD_02.JPG

A death investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead inside an Avondale home on the city’s Northwest Side Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 3300 block of North Central Park Avenue about 9:15 p.m. to do a well-being check after their neighbors told police they were concerned for their safety.

Officers got inside the home through a back door and found 66-year-old Victoria Guzman Perez and 70-year-old Miguel Guzman Chavez dead, police said. There were no obvious signs of trauma to the two who lived there, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in New City
Woman found fatally shot after crashing into parked vehicles in Austin
Kane County coroner, Batavia police seek public’s help solving 45-year-old mystery
Slim Jim’s stolen car ‘Fast Meat’ found in Chicago area
Inmate found dead in Cook County Jail cell
Exonerated after 42 years in prison, two cousins look forward to fresh start in 2024
The Latest
Titanic_Cookbook_Cover.jpeg
Taste
New Titanic-inspired cookbook plays out against the real — and reel — worlds of the ill-fated ship’s milieu
Celebrate the culinary elegance and history of the Titanic as seen through the lens of James Cameron’s blockbuster film.
By Amy Bizzarri | For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_115854732.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot in New City
The man, who police estimate to be around 35, was found unresponsive in an alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds shortly after midnight.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man who had been trapped for days in his crashed pickup truck was rescued Tuesday after two fishermen spotted the wreckage, Indiana State Police said. The man was airlifted to a hospital.&nbsp;
News
Man trapped for 6 days in wrecked truck in Indiana rescued after being spotted by passersby
Two men were scouting fishing locations when they found the man along Interstate 94 near Portage, Ind., according to Indiana State Police.
By Associated Press
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m dumping man who lied about his drug house visits
Boyfriend insists he’s done getting high and relationship shouldn’t end over his ‘mistake.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A young person stands besides a relative who is voting at the Loop Supersite on March 29, 2023.
Other Views
Civics education is crucial to getting young people engaged in democracy
The late Sandra Day O’Connor spoke often about the importance of civics education. Encouraging democratic participation and civic learning among students is essential, two political science professors write.
By Joshua Jansa and Eve Ringsmuth
 