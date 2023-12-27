Two found dead in Avondale home

A death investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead inside an Avondale home on the city’s Northwest Side Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 3300 block of North Central Park Avenue about 9:15 p.m. to do a well-being check after their neighbors told police they were concerned for their safety.
Officers got inside the home through a back door and found 66-year-old Victoria Guzman Perez and 70-year-old Miguel Guzman Chavez dead, police said. There were no obvious signs of trauma to the two who lived there, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Area 5 detectives are investigating.
