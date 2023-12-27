The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Naperville woman accused of trying to kill 2 children

Jennifer Kouchoukos, 51, is accused of stabbing two girls, ages 4 and 1, whom she was babysitting, in Lisle on Nov. 17.

By  Susan Sarkauskas | The Daily Herald
   
A 51-year-old woman is accused of stabbing two girls ages 4 and 1, who she was babysitting at their home in Lisle, authorities said.

Jennifer Kouchoukos is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery of a victim under age 13, and two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday, DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden denied Kouchoukos pretrial release.

About 5:15 p.m. Nov. 17 Lisle police were called to a residence on Matson Lane for a report of an attempted suicide, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. Police found the two girls with stab wounds. They were treated at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Kouchoukos’ next court date is set for Jan. 12.

