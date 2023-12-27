Schaumburg police arrest suspect in armed robbery in Woodfield Mall parking lot
The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police in the northwest suburb say the victim and suspect may have known one another. No one was hurt.
Schaumburg police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery in the parking lot of Woodfield Mall on Wednesday.
Though the investigation is ongoing, Schaumburg police Sgt. Matt Christenson said investigators are looking into whether the suspect may have known the victim.
The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. at the mall, located at 5 Woodfield Mall in the northwest suburb. No one was injured, he added.
‘You hope and you pray that things get better,’ says business owner after attempted carjacking leads to shootout near her West Side record store
