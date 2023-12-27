The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Schaumburg police arrest suspect in armed robbery in Woodfield Mall parking lot

The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police in the northwest suburb say the victim and suspect may have known one another. No one was hurt.

By  Eric Peterson | Daily Herald
   
Schaumburg police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery in the parking lot of Woodfield Mall on Wednesday.

Though the investigation is ongoing, Schaumburg police Sgt. Matt Christenson said investigators are looking into whether the suspect may have known the victim.

The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. at the mall, located at 5 Woodfield Mall in the northwest suburb. No one was injured, he added.

