Schaumburg police arrest suspect in armed robbery in Woodfield Mall parking lot

Schaumburg police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery in the parking lot of Woodfield Mall on Wednesday.

Though the investigation is ongoing, Schaumburg police Sgt. Matt Christenson said investigators are looking into whether the suspect may have known the victim.

The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. at the mall, located at 5 Woodfield Mall in the northwest suburb. No one was injured, he added.

For more on this story, go to Dailyherald.com.

