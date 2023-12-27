CPD says string of armed robberies in Near North and West sides may be connected

More than 20 armed robberies reported in the last week in the Near North and West sides are believed to have been committed by the same group, police say.

Chicago police sent an alert Wednesday warning residents of a string of armed robberies that they believe to be connected. The first was reported Dec. 19, police said.

In all reported incidents, a group of three or four males exited a vehicle before robbing the victims at gunpoint, police said.

In the most recent robbery, a man, 65, and a woman, 40, were sitting in their vehicle around 4:45 a.m. in the 100 block of North Kostner Avenue when four suspects approached them and demanded their car, police said.

The man, who had a valid concealed carry license, pulled out his gun and fired at the suspects but did not hit anyone. A suspect returned fire, striking the woman in the chest and grazing the man in the leg, police said. They were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.

In seven other instances, the suspects attacked the victims by hitting them in the head or face with the butt of a gun.

The suspects wear black ski masks and black clothing. They were most recently seen riding in a silver SUV.

The armed robberies happened:

