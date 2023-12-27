The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
CPD says string of armed robberies in Near North and West sides may be connected

Police say four males in a silver SUV have been targeting residents since Dec. 19. On Wednesday morning, they attempted to carjack two people in West Garfield Park, shooting and wounding them.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
The 100 block of North Kostner Avenue in West Garfield Park. Early Wednesday, the location was the scene of a carjacking attempt that left two people shot and wounded.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

More than 20 armed robberies reported in the last week in the Near North and West sides are believed to have been committed by the same group, police say.

Chicago police sent an alert Wednesday warning residents of a string of armed robberies that they believe to be connected. The first was reported Dec. 19, police said.

In all reported incidents, a group of three or four males exited a vehicle before robbing the victims at gunpoint, police said.

In the most recent robbery, a man, 65, and a woman, 40, were sitting in their vehicle around 4:45 a.m. in the 100 block of North Kostner Avenue when four suspects approached them and demanded their car, police said.

The man, who had a valid concealed carry license, pulled out his gun and fired at the suspects but did not hit anyone. A suspect returned fire, striking the woman in the chest and grazing the man in the leg, police said. They were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.

In seven other instances, the suspects attacked the victims by hitting them in the head or face with the butt of a gun.

The suspects wear black ski masks and black clothing. They were most recently seen riding in a silver SUV.

The armed robberies happened:

  • Dec, 19 in the 1200 block of South St. Louis Avenue
  • Dec. 20 in the 4300 block of West Armitage Avenue
  • Dec. 20 in the 3800 block of West 24th Street
  • Dec. 20 in the 3600 block of West 24th Street
  • Dec. 20 in the 2400 block of South Central Park Avenue
  • Dec. 20 in the 1300 block of North Keeler Avenue
  • Dec. 20 in the 3500 block of West Chicago Avenue
  • Dec. 20 in the 4000 block of West Chicago Avenue
  • Dec. 20 in the 1600 block of North Narragansett Avenue
  • Dec. 20 in the 1700 block of North Moody Avenue
  • Dec. 20 in the 1400 block of North Waller Avenue
  • Dec. 26 in the 1500 block of North Kildare Avenue
  • Dec. 26 in the 4000 block of West Cortland Street
  • Dec. 26 in the 2200 block of South Hamlin Avenue
  • Dec. 27 in the 2100 block of South Damen Avenue
  • Dec. 27 in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue
  • Dec. 27 in the 5500 block of West Huron Street.
  • Dec. 27 in the 5800 block of West Fulton Street
  • Dec. 27 in the 100 block of North Kostner Avenue
