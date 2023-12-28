Red Line passenger wounded in baseball bat attack in Uptown
A man riding a CTA Red Line train was struck by someone with a baseball bat Thursday morning. He was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
A man was attacked with a baseball bat Thursday morning on the Red Line train in Uptown.
The man, 54, was riding the train about 7:20 a.m. when someone approached him and demanded he hand over his personal belongings before hitting him with a baseball bat, Chicago police said.
The wounded man got out of the train near the 1100 block of West Wilson Avenue, police said. He was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
The attacker stayed on the train. No arrests have been made.
