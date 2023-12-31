The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Man wounded in East Side shooting

A 23-year-old man was in the 10300 block of South Avenue L about 2:26 p.m. Sunday when a black car pulled up and someone fired the shots, hitting him in the leg, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
No one is in custody.

The Latest
Asylum seekers get off a bus at 800 S. Desplaines St., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
Immigration
Another plane of migrants arrives in Chicago area as Mayor Brandon Johnson continues call for federal help
A plane from Texas dropped 355 migrants off about 1 a.m. Sunday in Rockford, officials said. They were transported by bus to a Chicago landing zone.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields waves to fans after Sunday’s win.
Bears
Three takeaways from the Bears’ win vs. Falcons
Bears quarterback Justin Fields picked the right time to play his best game.
By Patrick Finley
 
Justin Fields waving to fans after the Bears’ 37-17 victory over the Falcons at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Bears
As Bears GM Ryan Poles decides on Justin Fields, a victory against the Falcons shouldn’t sway him
The quarterback picked apart a weak and poorly designed defense Sunday.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Matthew Dolkart and Hillary Catrow walk their dogs near Montrose Beach on Dec. 31, 2023.
Weather
A taste of winter as snow dusts Chicago on last day of the year
As of noon Sunday, nearly an inch of snow had fallen at O’Hare, and 0.2 inches were recorded at Midway.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Kevin Korchinski is rediscovering his rhythm back in the Blackhawks’ lineup.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks rookie Kevin Korchinski settling back into hockey rhythm after father’s death
Korchinski played his fifth consecutive game Sunday since returning to the lineup following his father’s death in December. The Hawks continue to work with him on his defensive game while hoping his production starts to creep up.
By Ben Pope
 