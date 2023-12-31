Man wounded in East Side shooting
A man was standing on the sidewalk in the 10300 block of South Avenue L about 2:26 p.m. when a black sedan pulled up and an occupant fired, hitting the man in the thigh, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
