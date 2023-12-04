Naperville woman charged in fatal shooting at Oakbrook Terrace hotel

A Naperville woman held in the shooting death of a man at an Oakbrook Terrace hotel Saturday was charged with murder and ordered held while awaiting trial, DuPage County officials said Monday.

Latrice Phillips, 51, of Naperville, was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Phillips allegedly got into a “verbal altercation” with a group of people she knew — which included the victim, 33-year-old Calvin Truitt — at the hotel pool, according to police. Phillips then got on an elevator with the group, and a fight broke out when the elevator opened. She allegedly fired three shots into the group and returned to her hotel room.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Hilton Suites, 10 Drury Lane, about 8:30 p.m. Truitt had gunshot wounds in his back and his side, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Phillips was arrested in her hotel room, where police said they found a handgun in a holster in her waistband.

Phillips is due back in court Jan. 4.