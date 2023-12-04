The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 4, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Naperville woman charged in fatal shooting at Oakbrook Terrace hotel

Latrice Phillips, 51, was ordered held in custody while awaiting trial in the death Saturday of Calvin Truitt, 33, at the Hilton Suites.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Naperville woman charged in fatal shooting at Oakbrook Terrace hotel
gavel.jpg_23_57_00_242.jpg

A Naperville woman held in the shooting death of a man at an Oakbrook Terrace hotel Saturday was charged with murder and ordered held while awaiting trial, DuPage County officials said Monday.

Latrice Phillips, 51, of Naperville, was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Phillips allegedly got into a “verbal altercation” with a group of people she knew — which included the victim, 33-year-old Calvin Truitt — at the hotel pool, according to police. Phillips then got on an elevator with the group, and a fight broke out when the elevator opened. She allegedly fired three shots into the group and returned to her hotel room.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Hilton Suites, 10 Drury Lane, about 8:30 p.m. Truitt had gunshot wounds in his back and his side, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Phillips was arrested in her hotel room, where police said they found a handgun in a holster in her waistband.

Phillips is due back in court Jan. 4.

Next Up In Crime
Gutted by fire, the fate of Bronzeville’s historic Swift Mansion remains in limbo
YouTuber-turned-star witness in FBG Duck murder trial claims his FBI cooperation began after arrest by disgraced cop Ronald Watts
Retired judge enters Democratic battle for state’s attorney, Davis picks up handful of congressional challengers
Walgreens workers bound, robbed at gunpoint in Gold Coast: ‘We just came for the money’
Elk Grove Village police knew man they fatally shot had history of health issues, family says
Tenants say they were illegally evicted days before Swift Mansion fire
The Latest
The former Swift Mansion, 4500 S. Michigan Ave., on Monday, a day after it was substantially damaged by an extra-alarm fire. The blaze is being investigated as an arson.
Columnists
Gutted by fire, the fate of Bronzeville’s historic Swift Mansion remains in limbo
The fire is under investigation, but the 131-year-old home’s survival could rest with the results of a structural report now being prepared by city building inspectors.
By Lee Bey
 
In this courtroom sketch, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Julien questions rap blogger Martell Wiley as Judge Martha Pacold watches.
FBG Duck
YouTuber-turned-star witness in FBG Duck murder trial claims his FBI cooperation began after arrest by disgraced cop Ronald Watts
Martell Wiley’s claim came during his second day of testimony at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, where he sparred with defense attorneys who noted there was no evidence he had actually cooperated against Watts.
By Tom Schuba
 
Democrat Eileen O’Neill Burke carries in her petitions to run for Cook County state’s attorney at the Cook County Administration building at 69 W Washington, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
Elections
Retired judge enters Democratic battle for state’s attorney, Davis picks up handful of congressional challengers
Eileen O’Neill Burke, a retired Illinois Appellate Court judge and a former Cook County assistant state’s attorney, filed more than 13,000 signatures to run as a Democrat for Cook County state’s attorney — the last day candidates had to file petitions for the March primary.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Cubs_Counsell_BAseball__3_.jpg
Cubs
Cubs zeroing in on finalists for bullpen coach opening under new manager Craig Counsell
Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins confirmed at the Winter Meetings on Monday that the remaining members of the Cubs’ 2023 coaching staff are slated to return next season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Why Burger King did not hire Ed Burke’s law firm, despite alleged pressure from the powerful politician
Executive said the Klafter & Burke firm “seemed very disorganized.”
By Jon Seidel
 