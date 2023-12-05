The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
$150,000 reward offered after attempted robbery of letter carrier on West Side last month

The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old and longer than shoulder length, sandy brown-colored dreadlocks styled in twisted “rope braids” with light colored facial hair, the United States Postal Inspection Service said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The United States Postal Inspection Service was offering up to $150,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest in a West Side attempted robbery of a letter carrier in November.

The United States Postal Inspection Service was offering up to $150,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the attempted robbery of a letter carrier on the West Side.

About 11 a.m. Nov. 16, the carrier was delivering mail at West 18th Street and South Ridgeway Avenue when the attacker, between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1 who weighed about 280 pounds, tried to rob the carrier, the postal inspection service said.

The attacker is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40, with longer than shoulder length, sandy brown-colored dreadlocks styled in twisted “rope braids” with light colored facial hair, the postal inspection service said. He was described as wearing slightly tinted prescription sunglasses with black frames, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with a t-shirt underneath, dark gray or “washed” style black jeans and dark colored shoes with reflective lines on the sides.

Anyone with information can contact the postal inspection service’s 24/7 hotline at 877-876-2455 and reference case number 4191731.

