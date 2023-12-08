The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on Lower West Side

A witness told officers the shots had been fired from a gray van that fled the scene, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and found fatally shot Friday night in a vehicle on Laflin Street on Chicago’s Lower West Side.

A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle Friday night on the Lower West Side.

Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot and found the 18-year-old man unresponsive inside a parked vehicle in the 1600 block of South Laflin Street, Chicago police said.

He had been shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A witness told officers the fatal shots were fired from a gray van that fled the scene, officials said.

No one was in custody.

