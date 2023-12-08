Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on Lower West Side

A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle Friday night on the Lower West Side.
Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot and found the 18-year-old man unresponsive inside a parked vehicle in the 1600 block of South Laflin Street, Chicago police said.
He had been shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A witness told officers the fatal shots were fired from a gray van that fled the scene, officials said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Victor Wembanyama was as good as advertised on Friday, but the short-handed Bulls again put on a scoring-by-committee effort with four of the five starters netting at least 20 points. Just don’t ask them if they’re better without LaVine.
Andrew Hollerich scored a game-high 17 points for Loyola, which is 10-1 in the last 11 Jesuit Cup meetings. Miles Boland added 10 points and five rebounds.
Several players met the French standout in January when they played the Pistons in Paris, but actually facing Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama? Film doesn’t do him justice, Alex Caruso said.
The talented sophomore point guard, a transfer from Kenwood, was finally eligible to play Friday.
The Bronzeville Trail Task Force met with the city two weeks ago discuss opening at least some parts of the trail.