The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

2 off-duty Chicago police officers robbed in South Loop

Among the items stolen were their Chicago police IDs, badges and firearm owner identification cards.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 off-duty Chicago police officers robbed in South Loop
Two Chicago police officers were robbed late Friday in the South Loop.

Two Chicago police officers were robbed late Friday in the South Loop.

Sun-Times file

Two off-duty Chicago police officers were robbed Friday night in the South Loop.

About 11 p.m., three women — two officers and a city Aviation Department employee — were walking to their vehicles on 23rd Street near Wabash Avenue when they were approached by a gunman wearing goggles, according to a police report obtained by the Sun-Times.

One of the officers, a 30-year-old woman, was trying to pull her badge from her purse when the gunman pointed his firearm at her and told her “don’t reach,” according to the report.

Related

Among the items stolen were their Chicago police IDs, badges and firearm owner identification cards, the report said. A city Department of Aviation ID and badge was also taken from the third victim.

The suspect reportedly ran to the northeast corner of 23rd Street and Wabash Avenue and jumped on a black and gray motorcycle before driving south on Wabash Avenue, according to the report.

No one was in custody.

Another off-duty CPD officer was robbed Nov. 27 in the Portage Park neighborhood, one of six armed hold-ups reported across the city that night.

More than 1,000 robberies were reported citywide in each of August, September and October, according to a WBEZ analysis.

That was the first time in a decade that monthly robbery totals surpassed 1,000 for three straight months, all part of the largest spike seen in Chicago in 20 years.

Next Up In Crime
Killer of 3-year-old Riley Fox dies in prison
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in West Garfield Park
Man fatally shot while driving in Archer Heights
1 killed, 2 wounded in shootout in Humboldt Park
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on Lower West Side
No excuse for political horse trading when it comes to crime-ridden West Loop encampment
The Latest
Simeon players celebrate after defeating Benet to win the Pontiac Holiday Tournament last year.
High School Basketball
2023 Holiday Tournament pairings
All the holiday tournament brackets from around the state.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Riley Fox, pictured shortly before her 2004 death.
Crime
Killer of 3-year-old Riley Fox dies in prison
Scott Eby was sentenced to life in prison after admitting to kidnapping Riley from her unlocked Wilmington home, stuffing her in the trunk of his car, sexually assaulting and drowning her in a creek
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Loyola’s Jimmy Tarjan (23) grabs the basketball against Saint Ignatius’ Sam Horenkamp (1).
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Coby White
Bulls
A long overdue conversation with Bulls starting point guard Coby White
Talking with the Sun-Times on Friday, White discussed the opinions of him over the years - the media’s included - as well as how he’s not hidden from those opinions and actually used them to his benefit.
By Joe Cowley
 
Mount Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino (33) dunks late to close out the Caravan’s win over De La Salle.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
Scores, highlights and more from Friday’s action.
By Michael O’Brien
 