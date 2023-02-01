Thieves make off with 100 boxes of Thin Mints as Girl Scouts and parents unloaded truck on Northwest Side
Two people walked up to the truck in the 6100 block of West Higgins Avenue on Saturday and took off with about six cases of the cookies, worth a little over $400, according to police and Girl Scout officials.
About 100 boxes of Thin Mints were stolen as Girls Scouts and their parents were unloading cookies from a truck in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side over the weekend, according to police.
Two people walked up to the truck in the 6100 block of West Higgins Avenue on Saturday and took off with about six cases of the cookies, worth a little over $400, according to police and Girl Scout officials.
The cookies were being unloaded by Troop 25778. Girl Scout officials said the missing boxes were replaced so orders could still be filled.
Police reported no arrests.
Charges filed against man, woman in home invasion on Northwest Side where 80-year-old man shot one of intruders
Lightfoot, Green blast Wilson for ‘rabbits’ remark at forum — but Wilson stands by his take on suspects
Sex abuse charges against R. Kelly in Cook County officially dropped — as one alleged victim voices her disappointment
The Latest
The uneven M. Night Shyamalan scores this time with an involving psychological thriller starring Dave Bautista.
Despite a stormy first term, the mayor has challenged the media to “find another mayor” who faced the “unprecedented challenges” that confronted her. There was “no honeymoon period for me,” Lightfoot said last year.
Thomas Girardi, 83, is charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of criminal contempt of court. Also charged is onetime Girardi Keese law firm attorney David Lira, 62, as well as the firm’s onetime head of accounting and finance, Christopher Kamon, 49.
The FTC alleged the company shared info on users’ medication and illnesses for the purpose of targeted ads.
The congressman said the incumbent mayor has been too combative. “People are tired of the conflict and the bickering and the fighting that they think is representative of her style of government,” Garcia said.