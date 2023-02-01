The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Thieves make off with 100 boxes of Thin Mints as Girl Scouts and parents unloaded truck on Northwest Side

Two people walked up to the truck in the 6100 block of West Higgins Avenue on Saturday and took off with about six cases of the cookies, worth a little over $400, according to police and Girl Scout officials.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The cookies were being unloaded by Troop 25778. Girl Scout officials said the missing boxes were replaced so orders could still be filled.

Police reported no arrests.

